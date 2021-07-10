COVID vaccine at Kenosha music events this summer

article

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at a number of live music events in Kenosha over the summer, organizers announced Friday, July 9.

Vaccinations will be offered at the Lincoln Park Live Music Series and at the Aug. 21 HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, the shots provided by way of a partnership between the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and Kenosha County Public Health.

Free vaccinations will be available to all eventgoers ages 12 and up (those under 18 must be with a parent or guardian). People who choose to be vaccinated may select from the Moderna, Pfizer or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Incentives will be available to those who are among the first to be vaccinated at the Lincoln Park Live concerts: The first person to receive the vaccine at each concert will receive a $100 gift card and two tickets to the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival; the next five people vaccinated at each concert will receive a $25 gift card and two tickets to the festival.

More information about both events, including details about ticket sales for the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival, is available at mahonefund.org.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each of the Lincoln Park Live performances and at the HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said the county is pleased to make COVID-19 vaccines available at these and other community events, particularly as work remains to be done in closing racial disparities in vaccination rates locally and nationally.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Kenosha County, including links to local providers and statistics about vaccination rates, is available at kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

