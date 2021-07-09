Racine Public Library COVID vaccine pop-up July 14

The city of Racine and the Racine Public Library announced that on Wednesday, July 14, the AMI Vaccination Clinic – which operates out of Regency Mall – will host a pop-up vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lunch Break at the Library.

Lunch Break at the Library features food from Frankie's Food Truck, East View Coffee Co. and Reid's Roasted Corn. Anyone who comes to get vaccinated over lunch will receive a food voucher worth up to $10 to use at any one of the food vendors on site.

Additionally, residents who get vaccinated can be entered into the city of Racine’s prize drawing where they could win a signed basketball from the Milwaukee Bucks, one month’s rent (up to $700), big-screen SMART TVs, grocery gift cards and more.

According to a news release, MHS Health Wisconsin will be on-site encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and giving out school supplies and health information.

Community members should remember:

Vaccinations are FREE

You DO NOT need to show an ID

Bus rides to the site are FREE

Anyone age 12 and above is eligible to get vaccinated; they will need to have a parent or legal guardian sign a consent form to receive the vaccine.

For more information about the clinic, visit vaccinateracine.org

