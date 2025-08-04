Kenosha County train-pickup truck crash leaves 1 man dead

article

A Kenosha County crash involving a train and a pickup truck left one Wheatland man dead on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:45 a.m., near County Highway W and 328th Ave in Wheatland. The train was traveling southbound along the Canadian National Railway Tracks and the pickup truck was traveling westbound on a private farm access road. The truck driver was crossing the railroad tracks prior to the crash.

The sheriff’s office noted that the private access road has a stop sign but is not required to have gates, bells or flashing lights when trains pass through.

The pickup truck operator, and sole occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as 78-year-old Leonard Lois.

Along with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Wheatland, Village of Twin Lakes, Town of Randall, Village of Somers, Village of Bristol, Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, Village of Pleasant Prairie and Richmond, Ill. responded to the collision.

The Canadian National Railway Police, along with Flight for Life, also responded to the scene.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office said it is sending condolences to the family and friends who were impacted by the collision and thanked the agencies that responded to assist.