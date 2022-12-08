Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County traffic stop; guns, drugs located in suspect vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Guns confiscated during traffic stop in Kenosha County on Wednesday, Dec. 7

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 came across a cache of illegal firearms and drugs.

According to a Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the traffic stop was initiated shortly around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday – for a traffic violation on County Highway S.

During the course of the investigation, multiple firearms, as well as narcotics, were located in the suspect vehicle including a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. 

The man driving the vehicle was taken into custody and transported to the Kenosha County Jail.