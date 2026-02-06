Kenosha County theft; suspect posed as utility worker, police say

article

The Brief Kenosha County deputies are investigating a Feb. 4 incident in the Town of Paris where a man posed as a utility worker to gain entry to a home. While the suspect distracted homeowners by "testing water," jewelry was stolen, leading officials to believe a second person entered the residence. Authorities remind the public that legitimate workers use marked vehicles and IDs, urging residents to verify identities before allowing entry.



The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a reported theft involving an individual posing as a utility worker.

Theft investigation

What we know:

A post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Facebook page says deputies responded on Feb. 6 to a residence in the Town of Paris. The homeowners reported that on Feb. 4, a man in his 20s to 30s arrived in an unmarked white panel van wearing a reflective vest. The man claimed he was working on the local water system. He did not present an ID. He asked to come inside to "test the water."

Officials said while inside the home, checking multiple faucets, several items of jewelry were reportedly taken. No second person was seen, but the homeowners believe another individual may have entered while the front door was open.

Reminder to residents

What you can do:

Officials remind everyone that legitimate utility employees will have proper identification and marked vehicles. If you are unsure, do not allow entry and contact your utility company or call law enforcement.

The sheriff's department encourages family members and caregivers to remind elderly loved ones not to allow unknown individuals into their homes.

If you have any information related to this incident or noticed suspicious activity in your area, you are urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.