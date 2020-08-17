Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigating 'suspicious' death near 13th and Sheridan

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was called out to a suspicious death investigation in the area of 13th Street and Sheridan Drive on Saturday, Aug. 15. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation. No other information is available at this time.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.