Kenosha County sex offender release set for March 20

The Kenosha Police Department is alerting the public that convicted sex offender Alfonso Neave Jr. will be released on Monday, March 20.

Officials say Neave will be homeless at the time of his release and must remain in Kenosha County unless authorized by Department of Corrections supervision.

Neave is a life registrant of the Wisconsin sex offender registry and will be on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) Tracking and 24-hour electronic monitoring. Officials say Neave must comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements. Neave is not permitted to work or volunteer with minors, nor is he allowed to be present on school grounds without permission from the local school district, officials say.

Nieve is described as a male, white, 5'5" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm (skull, heart with sword), left wrist, left hand, and left fingers.

Additional information can be found on the Wisconsin Department of corrections Sex Offender Registry website.