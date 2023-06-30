Kenosha County semi crash, rig hits utility pole, 2 trees

article

A semi driver suffered serious injuries on Friday morning, June 30 after he lost control of his rig and crashed in Somers, officials say.

Kenosha County officials say the wreck happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday on 7th Street. After the initial investigation, it was determined a semi tractor and trailer was traveling east on 7th Street, left the roadway for an unknown reason, and struck a utility pole then two trees. Power lines fell onto the semi – causing a fire to the vehicle and the surrounding field.

Semi crash in Somers

We Energies and the Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the scene.