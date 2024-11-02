Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County rollover crash; woman taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 2, 2024 11:25am CDT
    • One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Kenosha County.
    • It happened on Saturday morning on State Highway 142.
    • The driver was reportedly traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

RACINE COUNTY - A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, Nov. 2 after a rollover crash in Kenosha County. 

It happened on State Highway 142. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m. 

The 19-year-old woman was reportedly traveling eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a farm field north of the roadway. 

She was taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the crash happened in Racine County. It was corrected to reflect that, while a Kenosha County agency responded, the crash itself took place across the county line in Kenosha County.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department.