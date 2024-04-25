Kenosha County rollover crash; driver of vehicle never located

article

Kenosha County emergency crews were dispatched to a rollover crash in the Town of Brighton early Thursday, April 25.

It was just before 1 a.m. Thursday when Kansasville Fire & Rescue was sent to the wreck on 224th Avenue.

When the emergency crews arrived at the crash scene, a vehicle was found off the east side of the paved northbound lane of traffic with extensive damage and resting on the driver's side. The windshield of the wrecked vehicle was broken out.

Rollover crash in the Town of Brighton

KFRD crews illuminated the crash scene and conducted a thorough search of the area using search lights and a Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) to locate a person that could possibly have been ejected during the crash. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies used drones to search the area, also using Thermal Imaging equipment.

Kenosha County dispatchers were able to make brief phone contact with the vehicle's registered owner but did not get much communication/cooperation before disconnecting, at least twice. Police also attempted to make contact with the registered owner (a 30-year-old Kenosha woman) at her residence but were unable to locate her.

Kenosha County sheriff's deputies are investigating the crash.