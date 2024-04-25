Kenosha County rollover crash; woman leaves scene

A driver in Kenosha County called 911 for help, but then left the scene before first responders arrived.

First responders made the scene just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, April 25, to find a totaled car and no victims.

Kansasville Fire & Rescue Chief Ronald Molnar and his crew were called to the scene on 224th Ave in Brighton, along with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

"Fortunately she didn’t hit this tree head on," Molnar said. "The vehicle was totally demolished [...] and it was very difficult to even ascertain what kind of vehicle it was."

Rollover crash in the Town of Brighton

The sheriff’s office said a 30-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet Traverse called 911, gave her name, hung up, then left the crash scene.

First responders used drones and thermal imaging cameras to search the area.

"We were able to reach the female by phone, sounded like she was in a vehicle," Molnar said.

Molnar said whoever was in the vehicle kicked their way out to escape, which was indicated by piles of laminated glass on the ground.

"A lamented glass window doesn’t break easily, so someone put worth a lot of effort to break that glass," he said.

Deputies went to the woman’s home. When they knocked, they said she turned off the lights. Eventually, contact was made, and the woman was cited.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but there was a strong smell of alcohol, which they say could have been a factor.

"It’s very disheartening because of all the effort people put into it," Molnar said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the citation was for, but did note the driver had a suspended license.