Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County business robber gets 13 years in prison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scott Haun

KENOSHA, Wis. - A 47-year-old Kenosha man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a series of 2019 Kenosha County robberies.

Scott Haun pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery with threat of force. Two additional charges were dismissed but read in.

Prosecutors said Haun and another man used a silver pocketknife to intimidate employees they encountered, using their robbery proceeds to buy heroin and rent a motel room.

Police said the men were responsible for armed robberies at Family Video, a BP gas station and two separate robberies at Morelli's Deli-Catering.

According to prosecutors, the other man's 3-year-old daughter was found in the getaway vehicle.

Haun's prison time is to be followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Printiss Deese

A convicted sex offender with an outstanding warrant is on the run.&nbsp;The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for 58-year-old Printiss Deese.

Catalytic converters stolen from Racine outreach truck
slideshow

Catalytic converters stolen from Racine outreach truck

A nonprofit in Racine is out of commission after the theft of two catalytic converters off an outreach truck.

Groups address Milwaukee violence, increase in juvenile victims
slideshow

Groups address Milwaukee violence, increase in juvenile victims

Milwaukee police, public health and community groups met Tuesday to address a recent rise in violent crime, specifically involving juvenile victims.