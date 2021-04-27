Kenosha County business robber gets 13 years in prison

article

A 47-year-old Kenosha man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a series of 2019 Kenosha County robberies.

Scott Haun pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery with threat of force. Two additional charges were dismissed but read in.

Prosecutors said Haun and another man used a silver pocketknife to intimidate employees they encountered, using their robbery proceeds to buy heroin and rent a motel room.

Police said the men were responsible for armed robberies at Family Video, a BP gas station and two separate robberies at Morelli's Deli-Catering.

According to prosecutors, the other man's 3-year-old daughter was found in the getaway vehicle.

Haun's prison time is to be followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

