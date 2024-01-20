Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County propane truck crash, driver taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Salem
Rolled over propane truck on County Highway AH (Courtesy: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue)

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A propane truck crashed in Kenosha County on Friday night, Jan. 20.

The rollover crash happened on County Highway AH. According to Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, crews deemed it safe to approach and then evaluated the scene and the truck driver.

The driver did not report any injuries, but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

The propane truck was uprighted and towed. What led to the crash was not specified.