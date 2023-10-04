Kenosha County OWI crash arrest, K-9 search: video

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released video from a K-9 search and arrest Wednesday, Oct. 4.

It stemmed from a crash that happened Sept. 17 around 8 a.m. in Trevor. The sheriff's department said the driver, identified as Cassandra Jozsi, ran from the crash scene through a field and woods.

K-9 Riggs was brought in and started to track the woman through the woods. Jozsi was then taken into custody without further incident; she said she ran because she "doesn't have a license."

The sheriff's department said Jozsi was booked into the Kenosha County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated (second offense), drug possession and more.