Kenosha County crash, I-94/41 near state line
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. near County Highway ML. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Russell Road to the west Frontage Road, State Highway 165 and then back onto the interstate.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-941/41
The Wisconsin State Patrol urges motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The roadways are slippery.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The crash happened during a severe winter weather event with snow, ice and whiteout conditions believed to be a factor in the initial crash, state patrol said.
Monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map
This is a developing story.