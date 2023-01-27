Kenosha County crash, I-94/41 near state line

A multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County near the state line shut down northbound I-41/94 Friday afternoon, Jan. 27.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near County Highway ML. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Russell Road to the west Frontage Road, State Highway 165 and then back onto the interstate.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Multi-vehicle crash on I-941/41

The Wisconsin State Patrol urges motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The roadways are slippery.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash happened during a severe winter weather event with snow, ice and whiteout conditions believed to be a factor in the initial crash, state patrol said.

Monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

This is a developing story.