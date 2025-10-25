Mission BBQ truck overturns in Kenosha County, 2 taken to hospital
WILMOT, Wis. - A Mission BBQ truck overturned in Kenosha County, causing an hours-long road closure Saturday.
What we know:
It happened on County Highway W in Wilmot. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said two people got out on their own and were taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries.
Due to the size of the truck, County Highway W was closed for hours as crews worked to remove it from the ditch. The accident was reported just after 3 p.m., and the scene was cleared around 5 p.m.
What we don't know:
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office did not say what caused the accident or whether the cause is under investigation.
FOX6 News reached out to Mission BBQ but did not immediately hear back.
The Source: FOX6 News received information about the accident from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.