Kenosha County mature horses seized; animals looking for new home

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office seized four mature horses as part of a contract with the Village of Bristol. The horses are now looking for a new home.

Mature horses seized

What we know:

A post on the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the horses are all Paso Fino mares. Three are 26 years old and one is 32 years old. The names are Camila, Valentina, Gabriella and Pastorcita.

"Valentina" (Black) 26 years old

All the horses are in good health and do not require any medications, officials said. Although they have not been trained for riding, they would be great friends and companions for other horses.

"Gabriella" (Dun) 26 years old

What you can do:

If you want to adopt one or more of these horses, they can be delivered (locally) free of fees or charges to a new home(s).

You are urged to reach out to Carolyn at 262-909-7348 if you are interested.

"Pastorcita" (Dark Bay) 32 years old