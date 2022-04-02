Kenosha County freight train fire in rear engine car; nobody hurt

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department investigated on Saturday, April 2 a report of a Union Pacific freight train with the rear portion of it on fire.

Officials say Union Pacific control was contacted, and they directed the engineer to stop the train. This was done near Highway E in the village of Somers.

Somers Fire Department responded, and the fire was extinguished in the unoccupied engine compartment in the rear engine car.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Once the fire was out, it was no longer believed to be hazardous – and the train continued on its way.

Nobody was hurt.

