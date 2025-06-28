Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County crash: Driver ejected, pronounced dead at scene

Published  June 28, 2025 4:53pm CDT
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department 

The Brief

    • A 69-year-old man died in a Kenosha County crash on Friday.
    • The sheriff's office said his pickup truck left the roadway and hit a tree and a rock. 
    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SALEM LAKES, Wis. - A man was ejected from a pickup truck and died at the scene of a Kenosha County crash on Friday, June 27.

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. The crash happened on State Highway 50 in Salem Lakes.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said the pickup truck was headed east when it left the roadway, hit a large rock and then hit a tree. The driver was fully ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as a 69-year-old man.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 262-605-5100.

