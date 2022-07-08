Family seeks special cornhole boards made by late father, husband

It may be a long shot, but one Twin Lakes family needs help finding something they regret giving away.

The cornhole boards are one-of-a-kind; one has the Brewers, the other the Cubs. It may come from a divided sports family, but it is more than just a game – it is a reminder of a dad and husband's legacy.

"He built our fence, our deck, and he built me an above-raised garden," said Kim Beverly.

In a yard built by Frank Beverly, one memorable project of his tossed the others away.

"He also built these cornhole boards," Kim said.

Beverly family cornhole boards

The cornhole boards were a Beverly family staple. Frank aimed for perfection, so he decided to sell the boards in a garage sale last summer.

"He was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll make you another set. I will make you a better set,’" said Kim. "Then he passed away."

Frank died after a brief battle with COVID-19. A lifetime of memories now come rushing back to the family.

"You almost become numb when you lose someone, and I started thinking about how much those boards meant," Kim said. "My husband built those, and he built those with his own hands. He signed it on the back"

Beverly family

Now, through a Facebook post, Kim and her four kids are hoping the right person will see it and bring the boards back.

"There is no price. I would pay whatever," she said. "My husband was just one-of-a-kind – there's really no one else like him."

No price can bring Frank back, but the endless love growing in his family's garden will never fade.