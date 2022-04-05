Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha County executive election; Kerkman defeats Matoska-Mentink

By
Published 
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin spring election: Judge Lazar, Kerkman among winners

As voters cast ballots across southeastern Wisconsin, Judge Maria Lazar came out ahead in a race for a Court of Appeals seat, and Samantha Kerkman became Kenosha County's first female executive.

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected Samantha Kerkman as the first female executive, and the fifth executive, in county history.

Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in the race.

Kenosha County touts itself as Wisconsin's hottest for economic development. Since 2013, it has added more than 12,000 jobs. Its population is also growing. The city of Kenosha drew national attention in 2020 for shootings and destruction. Both candidates told FOX6 News their plans to fight crime and how they will craft the county's $300 million budget.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It is a nonpartisan race, but for years both candidates ran as members of major political parties – Clerk of Courts Matoska-Mentink a Democrat, State Rep. Kerkman a Republican.

Democrats back Matoska-Mentink and Republicans back Kerkman. It is a swing county in the swing state. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won it by 238 votes – becoming the first Republican to win the county since Richard Nixon. In 2020, Trump won by 2,700.

Vote totals; Wisconsin spring general election 2022
article

Vote totals; Wisconsin spring general election 2022

The 2022 spring general election results are coming in.

Cedarburg sex education proposal concerns some parents
article

Cedarburg sex education proposal concerns some parents

Potential changes to Cedarburg's sex education curriculum are in the early stages, but it already has some parents upset.

Wisconsin spring general election 2022: Tracking your votes
article

Wisconsin spring general election 2022: Tracking your votes

You have cast your ballot in the Wisconsin spring election. But how does your vote end up in the election totals at the end of the night?