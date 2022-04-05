Kenosha County executive election; Kerkman defeats Matoska-Mentink

Kenosha County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected Samantha Kerkman as the first female executive, and the fifth executive, in county history.

Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in the race.

Kenosha County touts itself as Wisconsin's hottest for economic development. Since 2013, it has added more than 12,000 jobs. Its population is also growing. The city of Kenosha drew national attention in 2020 for shootings and destruction. Both candidates told FOX6 News their plans to fight crime and how they will craft the county's $300 million budget.

It is a nonpartisan race, but for years both candidates ran as members of major political parties – Clerk of Courts Matoska-Mentink a Democrat, State Rep. Kerkman a Republican.

Democrats back Matoska-Mentink and Republicans back Kerkman. It is a swing county in the swing state. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won it by 238 votes – becoming the first Republican to win the county since Richard Nixon. In 2020, Trump won by 2,700.