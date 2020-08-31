Kenosha County executive: Body cameras for sheriff's department in 2021 budget

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said body cameras for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are in the budget for 2021 during a news conference Monday afternoon, Aug. 31 to provide an update just over a week after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Officials announced Monday more than 1,500 National Guard will remain in Kenosha for the time being and thanked residents for keeping the peace over the last few days and adhering to the 7 p.m. curfew in place east of I-94 through Tuesday night. On Wednesday night, a 9 p.m. curfew will be issued.

Rally for Jacob Blake in Kenosha

More than 200 arrests have been made since the shooting of Blake Sunday, Aug. 23, officials said. Kenosha police announced late Sunday 175 arrests -- with more than half people from outside the state. Many arrests were for curfew violations, and included possible charges for burglary, possession of illegal drugs and carrying concealed weapons without a permit, officials said. More than 20 firearms had been seized.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said they are opposed to President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Kenosha Tuesday – saying the timing is bad because people in the community are in the process of healing.

When asked if there will be violence during his visit, the Kenosha County executive's answer was, "We’ll see…”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, Jacob Blake

In the meantime, Sheriff Beth was asked whether he saw viral video showing him viewing the video of the shooting of Blake at the shooting scene Sunday -- and later saying during a news conference Friday that he had not seen the video. The sheriff said he makes no apologies for what he said or did when bottles and rocks were being thrown at him, but did not say anything more direct about it.

The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

Family members say Blake, 29, is paralyzed, and a lawyer said most of his colon and small intestines were removed. His family led a large peaceful protest Saturday, just before Trump announced his plans to visit. On Sunday, Evers sent Trump a letter urging him not to come, saying the visit “will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”