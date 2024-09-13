Kenosha County dump truck crash, person hit while mowing lawn

article

The Brief A dump truck struck a person who was mowing their lawn in Trevor on Friday morning. Flight for Life was called. The sheriff's department said the person's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. A truck equipment malfunction is the suspected cause, though it remains under investigation.



The crash happened around 10 a.m. on State Highway 83 near 126th Place. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies and multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

Flight for Life was called to fly the person to a hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff's department said those injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Flight for Life responds after dump truck strikes person who was mowing lawn in Trevor (Courtesy: Kenosha County Scanner)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff's department suspects a truck equipment malfunction is to blame. The Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct an inspection.

We Energies technicians also responded to fix a power line that was damaged as a result of this crash.