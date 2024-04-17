Kenosha County drug bust; Sturtevant man accused of trafficking

article

A Sturtevant man suspected of trafficking drugs in Kenosha County is being held on multiple drug-related felonies. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department identified that man as Paul Braun.

Officials say on March 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a possible drug trafficker was operating within the county. The Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) investigated the tip and developed credible information to substantiate the claim.

On March 26, KDOG coordinated with the Operations Division and a traffic stop was conducted. The suspect, later identified as Braun, attempted to destroy the narcotics by throwing them in the air toward the direction of the deputy -- creating a high risk of exposure to the deputy.

No one was harmed during this stop and Braun was arrested.

A hidden compartment was located in the vehicle engine area where cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were seized. A second suspect was identified throughout the investigation and taken into custody as well.