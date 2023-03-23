Kenosha County crash; Children injured, woman arrested for OWI

article

A Kenosha woman was taken into custody Wednesday night, March 22 for OWI after a crash in the village of Somers. She had two kids in her vehicle.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a Jeep was reported to be speeding and swerving on Sheridan Road near 1st Street before it crashed into a tree. Deputies at the scene said the 27-year-old woman and the two kids, ages 2 and 7, were hurt.

Deputies said the children were not wearing seatbelts or secured in a safety seat. The woman and kids were taken to a hospital – the 7-year-old taken to Children's Wisconsin with possible life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was called to investigate the crash. The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said the woman "displayed evidence of intoxication" and was taken into custody for OWI with passengers under 16 causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and knowingly operate a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

The investigation is still active. The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.