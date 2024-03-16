Kenosha County crash, 3 injured; damaged car driven half a mile

article

A two-vehicle crash in Kenosha County left three people injured, one severely, on Friday, March 15.

According to a Facebook post from the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, just after 5:30 p.m. that evening, Kansasville Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway142 (Burlington Road) and County Highway X (240th Avenue) in the Kenosha County Town of Brighton.

Crews on scene found a severely damaged GMC Terrain with full air-bag deployment near the intersection and saw at least two people needing care at that scene.

The second vehicle, a severely damaged Kia that was involved in the "T-bone" crash, had reportedly left the scene and traveled about one-half mile south from the intersection, then entered a driveway where it came to a stop. The driver was trapped inside with a serious head injury.

Significant damage to the Kia (KFRD Facebook)

That vehicle also had airbag deployment and significant intrusion into the passenger compartment from the impact of the crash. Crews had to quickly extricate that driver from the vehicle so that paramedics could provide on-scene medical care and stabilize the patient for transport.

As Flight for Life was approaching the scene, crews saw a drone flying overhead creating a dangerous situation for the approaching aircraft.

They were able to quickly signal the drone operator to get the drone out of the area so that the Flight for Life aircraft could safely approach the scene for medical transport.

Flight for Life responds to the scene (KFRD Facebook)

The driver of the Kia had serious traumatic injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Two people, a man and a woman, from the first vehicle were taken by a KFRD paramedic unit to Froedtert Hospital - Pleasant Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This was a very unusual situation with having a severely damaged vehicle with airbag deployment driven by an injured driver for a half mile, then to have a drone flying overhead, too," said KFRD Assistant Chief Matthew Callies. "We had two scenes separated by a half-mile related to a single incident and our amazing crews were able to quickly and efficiently address the needs presented, as far apart as they were, and provide the care needed by all partes involved. It's what we do."

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.