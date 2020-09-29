Kenosha Co. officials investigate fatal fire in Pleasant Prairie

An older man died in a house fire on Old Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, officials say.

Pleasant Prairie dispatch received a 911 call for a structure fire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. The caller indicated a person was trapped on the second floor.

A news release on Facebook indicates police arrived within three minutes, advising that there was smoke showing from the upstairs.

Three Pleasant Prairie Police Department members made entry into the home in an attempt to rescue the trapped person. They eventually reached the individual and removed him from the second floor. However, the person was already deceased.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Two police officers were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force was also called in to conduct a cause and origin investigation. Several other fire agencies assisted in the call, including Kenosha Fire Med Units, Winthrop Harbor Fire, Newport Fire, Beach Park Fire, and Zion Fire.

Advertisement

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.