The Brief A Kenosha County school board announced the firing of a staffer accused of sexually assaulting a student. Prosecutors said the sexual assault happened at her home when the victim was 12 years old. She is also accused of sex crimes involving a different child.



The Kenosha County elementary school staffer accused of sexually assaulting a child has been fired, the school board announced on Monday night.

Anna Marie Crocker, 33, was charged last week with first-degree sexual assault of a child after deputies say she had sex with a student. The Silver Lake-Salem Joint 1 School District board held a special meeting to announce her termination.

The sheriff's department said Crocker worked at Riverview Elementary in Silver Lake. According to the school district's website, she started as a substitute in 2020 and became a full-time educational assistant the following year. The board said Crocker was removed from the school district "promptly" following her arrest last Wednesday morning.

WARNING : Information provided below may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Riverview Elementary, Silver Lake

Case details

The alleged crimes involved a current student and a former student of the school, according to the sheriff's department.

Prosecutors said the alleged sexual assault happened last winter. The 13-year-old victim said he was at Crocker's home for a sleepover, and he was asleep in the basement when Crocker woke him up, removed his pants and sexually assaulted him. He said Crocker tried to hide, but the other kids "saw what happened."

The victim said what took place was not consensual, per the complaint, and he told her repeatedly to get off and tried to push her off – but she wouldn't listen. He was 12 years old at the time.

Months later, the complaint states the victim said he got a text from Crocker in which she told him to apologize to her "for what happened in the basement." He described it as her "trying to make him feel guilty." She told him he could not tell anyone what happened, he said.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Prosecutors said a 14-year-old boy also reported that Crocker "had been inappropriate with him" and the two exchanged "sexual chats and pictures" via Snapchat. He also said Crocker sexually assaulted him in a parking lot in August.

In an interview with a detective, the complaint states Crocker admitted to receiving a sexual video from the 14-year-old victim and saving it. She also admitted that she sent the video to a student at that victim's school. The detective seized and searched the phone, which included the video in a password-protected section of the phone.

In court

In all, Crocker is charged with:

First-degree child sexual assault (under age 13)

Possession of child pornography

Sexual exploitation of a child (filming)

Court records show she is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.