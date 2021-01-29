Boards come down in Kenosha, to be featured in art gallery

The boards that have reminded Kenosha of the summer violence are finally coming down. Volunteers spent Friday, Jan. 29 removing boards from buildings in uptown and downtown Kenosha.

For the first time since August, people can now walk through the doors at Kenosha Creative Space and not have to get through plywood -- but that plywood isn't going to waste.

With each stroke of peony pink, Francisco Loyola is figuring out how best to paint on a different kind of medium.

"I’m testing to see which one is the best effect," Loyola, the director of Kenosha Creative Space, said. "We just use the materials that we have available."

Plywood boards removed from Kenosha businesses

Using the plywood that spent months covering Kenosha businesses, artwork is being created for a gallery titled "All You Need Is Love." It will also include some of the full murals that once lined Kenosha's streets.

Advertisement

"I loved the artwork that was put into them and I’m so happy that we’re going to maintain that," said Haven Wells, owner of Havenly Arts Studio.

Plywood board painted on a Kenosha business

It was just this week that the boards started to come done. Wells said it's a welcome change.

"It really felt like a fresh start, like heading in a new direction, a little bit of clarity, a little bit of closure," Wells said.

Plywood board painted on a Kenosha business

Wells is happy to see the boards off of windows but wants to make sure they aren't removed from Kenosha's history.

"I really think it just resembles a part of community that we want to share which is art, music, creativity," said Wells.

The "All You Need Is Love" gallery will be open to the public Feb. 13-14. Some of the murals are also being donated to museums in the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.