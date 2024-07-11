Kenosha hit-and-run; bicyclist injured, suspect wanted

article

The Kenosha Police Department has asked for help to find a vehicle wanted in the Wednesday night hit-and-run of a bicyclist.

It happened near 52nd and Sheridan around 11:35 p.m. Police said the bicyclist was seriously hurt.

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed south on 63rd Street minutes after the bicyclist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kukowski at 262-605-5294 or Det. Cepress at 262-605-5261. To submit an anyomous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.