Kenosha attempted armed robbery; man pleads guilty, sentenced

The Brief A Kenosha man who was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery, among other felonies, was sentenced to prison. Napharon Bennett pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery charge, and the other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.



A Kenosha man who was arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery and more than two dozen reports of car break-ins was sentenced to prison on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Kenosha police arrested 19-year-old Napharon Bennett back in April 2024, and he was charged with the following criminal counts:

Attempted armed robbery (repeater)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (repeater)

Carrying a concealed weapon (repeater)

Back in March 2025, Bennet pleaded guilty to the attempted armed robbery charge. The other three charges were dismissed on the prosecutor's motion.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, Bennet was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison (with credit for 532 days served), followed by six years of extended supervision.

The backstory:

Officials said since March 2024, the Kenosha Police Department has taken more than 30 reports from citizens in regard to vehicle entry complaints. Personal items, including firearms, were taken from unlocked vehicles, officials said.

The detective bureau was able to determine that the vehicle entries could be attributed to one person. The patrol division increased patrols to targeted neighborhoods in an attempt to locate the suspect in the act.

On April 3, Kenosha police responded to a gas station on 75th Street for a report of an attempted armed robbery. Officers and detectives were able to verify a younger male had attempted to rob another male at gunpoint and then entered his unlocked vehicle at the pumps. Surveillance video confirmed all of this and the suspect on the video also matched the description of the vehicle entry suspect. That suspect was identified as Napharon Bennett.

Officials said detectives then honed in on Bennett, and he was arrested early on April 5 as he left his residence. Bennett was conveniently wearing the same clothing during his previous vehicle break-ins at the time of his arrest, officials said.