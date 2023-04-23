Kenosha apartment shooting, man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

article

A 40-year-old Kenosha man is dead after a shooting near 60th and Sheridan in Kenosha Sunday morning, April 23.

Kenosha police said they received a report of a shooting around 2 a.m.

Officers found the victim inside one of the apartments, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Police said the incident was contained to the apartment and is likely the result of an argument.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, please call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203, or if you want to remain anonymous, call the Kenosha Area Crime-Stoppers at 262-656-7333.