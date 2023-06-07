Kenosha fatal apartment shooting; man arrested in Chicago

article

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning, April 23 in Kenosha.

Within days of the shooting, investigators developed a suspect and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Antonio Summers, a 36-year-old resident of Illinois.

Investigative alerts were sent nationwide and on June 3 Summers was arrested by the Chicago Police Department and is being held in Illinois, pending extradition to Wisconsin.

Summers is being charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kenosha police said they received a report of a shooting near 60th and Sheridan in Kenosha around 2 a.m. Sunday, April 23.

Officers found the victim, identified as Deshun Jackson, inside one of the apartments, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officials tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Police said the incident was contained to the apartment and was likely the result of an argument. It is not believed to have been random.