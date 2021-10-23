Fundraisers for Kenosha County boy injured in lawn mower accident

Motorcyclists came together Saturday, Oct. 23 to raise money for a Kenosha County boy recovering from a freak playground incident.

Alex Hook, 6, almost died when debris spit up by a lawn mower hit his head while he was playing during recess. After a coma and weeks in the hospital, he is now home.

The biker community gathered to help Hook and his family during this difficult time.

"(It's) just a way for the community to come together and show (the family) support, and this is the only way I really know how, is bring the biker community together," ride organizer Justin Guerrero said. "It is why when it comes to kids, we show up."

Bikers also drove past the Kenosha County boy's home before stopping at Bender's Bar and Grill in Silver Lake. There, raffle prizes and auction items also raised money for the family.

On Sept. 10, Hook was playing at recess when investigators said a rock launched from a lawn mower struck him in the head. Doctors had to remove a portion of his skull. Fluid that will not dissipate has caused swelling to his head, too, the boy's aunt said.

