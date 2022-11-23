Keith Pulvermacher tribute concert celebrates musician at Turner Hall

Wisconsin lost a talented songwriter and performer this past summer when Keith Pulvermacher died of blood cancer. He was only 49.

At Turner Hall in Milwaukee, a concert Wednesday, Nov. 23 not only celebrated Pulvermacher but raised awareness for the charity he started and money for his two young daughters.

An impressive roster of musicians gathered to take part in the tribute concert – including FOX6's Ted Perry. Ticket information can be found on The Pabst Theater Group website; doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

About Pulvermacher

Pulvermacher died of multiple myeloma just weeks short of his 50th birthday. If you ever saw "The Love Monkeys" or "Chasin' Mason" perform, then you saw him.

In early 2020, just before the pandemic, Keith's dream was to use music to make the world a better place, founding "Givesong," a fundraising platform allows musical artists to give back while continuing to make money through their art.

Keith leaves behind a wife and two daughters and the admiration of every musician from Bay View to Bayfield.

The pandemic and his diagnosis may have slowed his dream of building "Givesong" to its potential, but his family said it will be rejuvenated to carry on his legacy.