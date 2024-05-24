Kegel's Inn celebrating 100 years of German food and drinks

Kegel's Inn celebrating 100 years
Kegel's Inn & Beer Garden has been serving authentic German food and beer in West Allis for 100 years and to celebrate their throwing 100 parties. Brian Kramp is the owner whose family originally opened the space as a "soda pop parlor."
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Kegel's Inn & Beer Garden in West Allis is celebrating 100 years, with 100 parties!
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more about the storied history of the establishment, the authentic German beer and food they serve, and how they plan to celebrate with 100 parties.
To learn more about Kegel's, click here.
Friday fish fry at Kegel's Inn
It’s Friday and in Wisconsin, and that means it’s time for a fish fry. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at Kegel’s Inn, where multiple different Friday fish fry options have been satisfying guests for generations.
.