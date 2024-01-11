Keeping your home safe during winter weather
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Leaving your fireplace unattended can get you into some real danger.
Another snow storm is on the way to the Milwaukee area, this time bringing a dangerous cold snap.
Temperatures will hit single digits next week. That's why now is the time to take action that could save your life.
"One in six home fires are caused by heating appliances," said Port Washington Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Deboer. "So obviously this time of the year, these things get the most use."
Deboer said he typically sees a spike in home fires during the colder months.
The main reason? Trying to stay warm.
"So furnaces, space heaters, cooking appliances, those types of things," he said.
If you plan to use a space heater, choose one that automatically shuts off and keep it three feet away from furniture. Additionally, don’t overload your outlets with electrical cords.
Make sure you also turn it off when you're not around it and remember never use a stove or oven to heat your home.
"Not only does that increase the rates of fires, but it can also cause carbon monoxide exposure," Deboer said.
It’s not the only way the silent killer can strike.
"Make sure the snow is not in front of those vents because that can cause carbon monoxide issues inside your home," We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns said.
Safety experts say smoke and toxic gasses kill more people than flames, but it’s almost always preventable.
"We want everyone to be safe, obviously," Deboer said.
