Keep New Year's resolutions going at Life Time in Brookfield

We hope you’re still sticking to your New Year's resolutions because statistically, many give up on them by mid-February.

"We’ve had 150 new members in the past week alone," said Garrett Van Auken of Life Time.

New year, new you, new habits. Among the many types of New Year's resolutions, fitness is one of the most popular and also, the hardest to keep.

"We see two big problems. One, people make their resolutions too big," he said. "So they want to lose 50-65 pounds or something like that, and they don’t see it fast enough, so they give up. The other thing is, they don’t make it measurable, so instead of just losing those 65 pounds, they just say ‘I want to lose weight.’ So make it measurable, and give yourself a goal and a deadline and you’ll be able to stick to it that way."

Local gyms like Life Time in Brookfield try to give you all the resources you need to stay accountable with your 2022 fitness goals.

"We have so much to do here, from yoga, to spin classes, small group personal training, one-on-one personal training, group classes. We have machines all over the place and free weights. We have everything that anyone could need," he said.