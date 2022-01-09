Expand / Collapse search

Keep New Year's resolutions going at Life Time in Brookfield

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Keep New Year's resolutions going at Life Time in Brookfield

Whether you're looking to get in shape in 2022 or learn how to play Pickleball in the new year, Life Time in Brookfield has plenty of options to help keep your goals in view.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - We hope you’re still sticking to your New Year's resolutions because statistically, many give up on them by mid-February.

"We’ve had 150 new members in the past week alone," said Garrett Van Auken of Life Time.

New year, new you, new habits. Among the many types of New Year's resolutions, fitness is one of the most popular and also, the hardest to keep.

"We see two big problems. One, people make their resolutions too big," he said. "So they want to lose 50-65 pounds or something like that, and they don’t see it fast enough, so they give up. The other thing is, they don’t make it measurable, so instead of just losing those 65 pounds, they just say ‘I want to lose weight.’ So make it measurable, and give yourself a goal and a deadline and you’ll be able to stick to it that way."

Local gyms like Life Time in Brookfield try to give you all the resources you need to stay accountable with your 2022 fitness goals.

"We have so much to do here, from yoga, to spin classes, small group personal training, one-on-one personal training, group classes. We have machines all over the place and free weights. We have everything that anyone could need," he said. 

New Year's resolutions at Life Time

Tips on how to stick with your fitness goals this year.

Keeping up with New Year's resolutions

Personal trainers offer ways to stay on top of goals this year at Life Time.

Pickleball at Life Time

Pickleball has taken the world by storm lately and Brhett Vickery is live in Brookfield with how you can play.

Circuit training at Life Time in Brookfield

Keep those New Year's resolutions going at Life Time in Brookfield.