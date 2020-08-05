Kayaker drowns near Deland Park in Sheboygan, accident under investigation

A kayaker drowned while in the water off of Deland Park in Sheboygan on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Officials were dispatched to the scene around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, responders were able to locate witnesses who directed them to the last known location of the missing kayaker.

The Sheboygan Fire Department had two swimmers enter the water from the break wall and they started to win to the area where the victim was last seen. After a short time, the kayak that the person was using washed up on the beach.

A short time later, the kayaker was seen in the water but was unresponsive. Live-saving measures were administered. The victim was transported by the Sheboygan Fire Department to Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center where the victim was pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation.