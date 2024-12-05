MPS teacher assaulted by parent; woman charged, arrest warrant issued

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of assaulting a Milwaukee Public Schools special education teacher. The incident occurred at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The teacher went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.



Prosecutors charged Katoya Hurn with battery to a school district officer, substantial battery, and disorderly conduct. Court records show a warrant has been issued for Hurn's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Benjamin Franklin Elementary School around 9:15 a.m. that day for a battery complaint. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a special education teacher who said the mother of one of her students assaulted her.

Per the complaint, the teacher explained that earlier in the day she was scheduled to have an individualized educational plan meeting with the legal guardian of one of her students. When she arrived at the meeting, she noticed the mother of the student was also present. This person was identified as Katoya Hurn.

The teacher told police that as she was about to sit down, Hurn rushed her, grabbed her by the hair, and punched her in the face numerous times with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

The teacher claimed that after Hurn threw her to the ground, she kicked her in the head and face and hit her with a closed fist.

Later that day, the teacher went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Hurn eventually fled the scene while making threats to other staff members, the complaint states.