Katie Moon, Nina Kennedy agree to share pole-vaulting gold in 2023 World Athletics Championship

It’s the purest form of sportsmanship and friendship.

Pole vaulters Katie Moon (U.S.) and Nina Kennedy (Australia) tied for gold on Wednesday at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

But instead of jumping again for a tiebreaker, the long-time friends decided to share the gold medal.

"We’ve been friends for so long," Kennedy said. "So, super special."

"When it became obvious that only Nina and I were still jumping, the show had just started. I think we both motivated each other. When she had a good attempt, I also wanted to have it," Moon said, according to Reuters.

"It was tiring but worth the effort. What an amazing night. I hope everyone enjoyed that one. We did," Moon added.

Finland’s Wilma Murto tied her season’s best and took the bronze, according to the International Olympic Committee website.

Moon and Kennedy’s shared gold is reminiscent of a similar dual gold win during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi were both competing in the high jump final three years ago and got the same score.

And, just like Moon and Kennedy, instead of going into a grueling jump-off to break the tie, they decided to share gold – a win-win.

"I still can’t believe it happened," Tamberi said back in 2020. "Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful. ... It was just magical."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.