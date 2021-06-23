Expand / Collapse search

Kathy’s House is a non-profit Hospital Guest House

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Kathy’s House is a non-profit Hospital Guest House

This morning Brian is getting a look at their new space that will continue to provide a home away from home those in need.

Kathy’s House is a non-profit Hospital Guest House that provides lodging and a supportive environment to families who are experiencing personal illness or the serious illness of a loved one. This morning Brian is getting a look at their new space that will continue to provide a home away from home for those in need.

Kathy’s House is a caring place where guests can eat, sleep, and be with others when they want

Brian is learning more about how guests are providing multiple forms of support throughout their stay.

About Kathy's House (website)

Kathy’s House is located on the campus of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, footsteps from Froedtert Center for Advanced Care.

Kathy’s House provides a true "home away from home" for patients and/or their caregivers.

Kathy’s House is a non-profit Hospital Guest House that provides lodging and a supportive environment to families

Brian is getting a look at their new space that’s providing a home away from home those in need.

It is a caring place where guests can eat, sleep, and be with others when they want – or be alone when they need time, introspection, and quiet healing. The house provides a place where mutual support thrives, which is one of the great strengths of Kathy’s House.

Whether Kathy’s House provides a home for healing, acts with compassion or creates a community of care

Brian is with a guest who experience allowed her to cope during life’s most difficult times.

A vital and an affordable resource in the Milwaukee health care community, Kathy’s House is the only Hospital Guest House in the area that serves patients of all ages and their caregivers who need to travel to Milwaukee for medical care.

Kathy’s House is a vital resource in the Milwaukee health care community

Brian is getting a tour of their new space that meets the needs of patients and caregivers.