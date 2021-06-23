Kathy’s House is a non-profit Hospital Guest House that provides lodging and a supportive environment to families who are experiencing personal illness or the serious illness of a loved one. This morning Brian is getting a look at their new space that will continue to provide a home away from home for those in need.

About Kathy's House (website)

Kathy’s House is located on the campus of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, footsteps from Froedtert Center for Advanced Care.

Kathy’s House provides a true "home away from home" for patients and/or their caregivers.

It is a caring place where guests can eat, sleep, and be with others when they want – or be alone when they need time, introspection, and quiet healing. The house provides a place where mutual support thrives, which is one of the great strengths of Kathy’s House.

A vital and an affordable resource in the Milwaukee health care community, Kathy’s House is the only Hospital Guest House in the area that serves patients of all ages and their caregivers who need to travel to Milwaukee for medical care.