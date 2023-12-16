Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rushed to LA hospital after falling, breaking hip: TMZ reports

article



Former NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell at a Los Angeles concert Friday night and was rushed to an LA hospital for a broken hip, according to TMZ and additional reports.

Paramedics allegedly quickly responded to the scene and transported Abdul-Jabbar to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Abdul-Jabbar won six championships during his Hall of Fame career and was the NBA’s all-time scoring leader until last February, when he was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James. Abdul-Jabbar played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 years.

The basketball legend has dealt with some other health issues in recent years, most notably revealing his battle with prostate cancer in 2020 and chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

