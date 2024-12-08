Expand / Collapse search

Live fire training in Kenosha County, 8 departments participate

By
Published  December 8, 2024 8:45am CST
Racine County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department conducted live fire training in the town of Brighton on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Brief

    • The Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department conducted live fire training on Saturday.
    • A total of eight area fire departments participated.
    • Firefighters said live training makes a big difference.

Firefighters said live training makes a big difference. It included several scenarios, such as search-and-rescue, and let firefighters practice tool use and ventilation tactics.

"Having the ability to train in an actual structure brings a ton of value to the training, it makes it real," KFRD Firefighter/EMT Justin Horenziak said in a statement. "This is a great opportunity for us to become better at what we do – fighting fires and saving lives."

The training was made possible thanks to someone who donated their old home to help firefighters prepare for future emergencies.

"It was emotional," said Randy Newholm, who donated his home. "We've lived here our whole lives, you might say – we've been here almost 60 years – so it was emotional to see the house go."

A total of eight area fire departments participated. KFRD will continue to monitor the scene, which is expected to continue to smolder for a few days. 

The Source

  • Information in this report is from the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department and FOX6 News interviews.