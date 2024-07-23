Kamala Harris WI visit; presidential campaign launched in Milwaukee

A roaring crowd of battleground state voters greeted Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday, July 23 as she opened her Democratic political case against Republican former President Donald Trump.

In the November election, she said, "it's a choice between freedom and chaos."

"In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week," Harris said. "We believe in a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead."

Harris arrived in the Milwaukee area having locked up nomination support from Democratic delegates after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid on Sunday. It was her first campaign rally since she launched her campaign just two days ago with Biden’s endorsement.

The event reflected a vibrancy that had been lacking among Democrats in recent weeks, adding to the evidence along with $100 million in donations since Sunday afternoon, that Harris looks to project a sense of steady confidence about the November election. The vice president has also scored the backing of Democratic officials and political groups, including congressional leaders Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

The most thunderous applause for Harris came when she pivoted to abortion access.

"And we who believe in reproductive freedom will stop Donald Trump's extreme abortion bans, because we trust women to make decisions about their own bodies. And when Congress passes a law to restore reproductive freedoms, as President of the U.S., I will sign it into law," Harris said.

Air Force Two arrives in Milwaukee

By stopping in Wisconsin, Harris was going to one of the "blue wall" states along with Michigan and Pennsylvania that Democrats see as essential for securing a presidential victory.

The visit comes a week after the Republican National Convention wrapped up in the city and as Harris works to sharpen her message against the GOP nominee with just over 100 days until Election Day.

Harris' trip to the state was a sharp contrast to Biden's July 6 visit when he was trying to reassure Democrats who were wary after his troubling performance in the June 27 debate against Donald Trump. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is up for reelection this year, skipped the Biden event, but she spoke before Harris on Tuesday.

Harris is leaning into her resume as a former district attorney and California attorney general, seeking to draw a contrast with Trump who is the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

"She’s prepared to meet this moment because she was professionally trained to prosecute a criminal, and unfortunately that’s who the Republicans have put forward," said Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif.

Harris strode onto the stage Tuesday to the anthem "Freedom" from Beyonce’s Lemonade album. She opened by contrasting herself with Trump.

"I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type," she said.

Harris also cast her campaign as "people first," again aiming to draw a contrast with Trump who she said represented special interests and corporations.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters in West Allis

She also portrayed her rival’s policies as being antiquated and backward looking. "We are not going back,′ she said. "And I’ll tell you why we are not going back. Ours is a fight for the future." That echoed Barack Obama who frequently deployed the refrain during his 2012 reelection fight to argue against Republican ideas.

Harris' swift ascent over the past few days has required her to vet possible running mates, a process being led by Eric Holder, who was attorney general during Barack Obama's presidency. But her key impact so far has been galvanizing Democrats.

Before the Tuesday speech, Diane Walter, 68, of South Milwaukee said she’s thrilled that Harris is the candidate.

"I’ve been a Democrat my whole life," Walter said. "She’s energizing the party again."

Tevin Humphrey, 21, came with his mother Myeesha Johnson, 41, and described the vice president as "a great figure to look up to."

"She’s a better representative of the diversity we’re looking for," he said.

Trump and his campaign have quickly turned most of their focus on Harris and have asserted that they were prepared for the change and it did not alter their plans.

The former president has nicknamed the vice president "Lyin’ Kamala Harris," accused her of not being tough enough on crime as a prosecutor and sought to bind her to the administration’s policies on the border as he seeks to make immigration a focus of his campaign.

But there are signs that Trump seems to be unhappy about facing the younger vice president rather than making his case against the aging president. Twice since Biden dropped out, Trump has said the planned second presidential debate should not be hosted by ABC News and suggested it be moved to Fox News, which has a perception of being friendlier to him.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, said he was unimpressed by Trump's attacks, telling reporters Tuesday, "That’s all he’s got?"

In addition to Baldwin, Harris was to be joined by major elected officials in Wisconsin, including Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski and Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, as well as state labor leaders.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Republican leaders are branding Harris as an "extreme liberal" who is out of step with most voters in the swing state.

"Kamala Harris’ favorables are as bad as Joe Biden’s," said Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming at a news conference ahead of the Harris event at a high school outside of Milwaukee. "So they are exchanging one bad candidate for another bad candidate in the hope that the people of this state and this country don’t notice where she actually stands on the issues."

Related article

Kamala Harris statement Monday

"When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.

"I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people.

"This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.

"Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November."

Reaction

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale

"Following a unanimous AFL-CIO endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Wisconsin union members proudly welcome Vice President Kamala Harris back to Wisconsin. Vice President Harris has been a true partner in leading the most pro-union administration in history. Kamala Harris is a champion of worker organizing and strong unions. With President Harris, we can build on the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration to create good union jobs, provide meaningful economic opportunity to all workers, and make our economy work for all of us. United, together, Wisconsin workers are ready to defeat Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and their devastating anti-worker Project 2025 agenda this November."

Republican candidate for Senate Eric Hovde

"Vice President Harris and Senator Baldwin are both failed politicians who are completely out of touch with Wisconsin families. They've done nothing to repair the damage done by the Harris-Baldwin agenda that sparked record-high inflation, allowed thousands of illegal immigrants to flood into the country and caused a surge in violent crime. It’s time for change and it starts right here in Wisconsin."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler



"Wisconsin Democrats are thrilled to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to Milwaukee for the first stop of her campaign, kicking off our 104 day sprint to victory in November. There’s simply no one better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump than Kamala Harris—a former District Attorney, Attorney General, Senator and now, Vice President. Last week, Wisconsinites saw in sharp relief the dark and divisive vision Donald Trump and JD Vance have for this country, with their extreme Project 2025 agenda to create a de facto dictatorship and enforce a national abortion ban without even passing a law. Today, Wisconsinites will hear Kamala Harris’s far better and more popular vision for our future: an agenda to lower costs and build an economy that works for working people—all while protecting our freedoms and bolstering our democracy."

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley

"After Kamala Harris and Joe Biden abandoned Wisconsin in 2020, Republicans delivered with tens of thousands of visitors and millions in revenue to the Brew City just last week. Harris can try to save face, but she can’t reverse the nearly 100 percent increase in fentanyl deaths that have wrecked communities across the state during her failed tenure as Border Czar. It’s no wonder why President Trump is crushing Harris in poll after poll: Harris has been a disaster for families in Wisconsin and across the country, but President Trump will Make America Great Again."

A Better Wisconsin Together Communications Director Lucy Ripp

"As Vice President, Kamala Harris has been a fierce advocate for issues that matter to Wisconsinites, like ensuring hardworking families have the tools and resources they need to succeed, and that radical politicians have no place in our exam rooms mandating decisions that ought to be made between a patient and their doctor.

"Now more than ever, as MAGA politicians push for things like national abortion bans and tax breaks for the wealthiest few while working families are left behind, we are grateful to have leaders like VP Harris, who are committed to protecting reproductive health care access and who stand with average working families instead of wealthy corporate donors.

"We appreciate VP Harris for coming to Wisconsin to speak on such critical issues, and for delivering tangible solutions that unite us together and address Wisconsinites’ everyday concerns."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.