K-9s patrol at Milwaukee airport; extra layer of protection by TSA

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) representatives introduced on Wednesday, March 1 three explosive detection canines and their handlers that will help keep passengers safe at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The K-9s are named Bimba, Rony, and Rex. Officials say they will provide an added layer of security to an already multi-layered security system at the airport. The K-9s are trained to search for explosive odor.

"As they walk by he will catch the odor and then give me his final response," said Quinn Oldenhoff, Explosive Detection K-9 Handler. "We have the process for additional screening before they even get to the checkpoint."

"It’s a quicker way of screening, but it’s also really, really, efficient," said Regina Eisenberg, Explosive Detection K-9 Handler.

Officials say each K-9 can only work for short periods of time – usually about 20 minutes. By having three K-9s, they can rotate.

Officials also noted that the dogs get lots of love at home, but at work the public is asked not to distract them – and do not try to pet them.