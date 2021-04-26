Expand / Collapse search

Just revealed: New entertainment acts coming to Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - New live entertainment acts coming to Milwaukee were unveiled on Monday, April 26. 

Officials with Riverside Theater revealed that comedian Jo Koy is coming to their venue in September.

Presale tickets for the show go on sale on Thursday, April 28. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday. 

Meanwhile, The Rave/Eagles Club revealed that Machine Gun Kelly is coming to the Milwaukee venue on Oct. 5. It's all part of his "Tickets To My Downfall Tour."

A post on Facebook indicates presale tickets for the concert will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 29. Tickets for everyone will be on sale starting 10 a.m. on Friday. 

For more information on the show, you are invited to visit TheRave.com/MGK.

