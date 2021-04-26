EAA breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of its Aviation Center

The EAA broke ground on Monday, April 26 on its first expansion of its Aviation Center in more than 20 years. It is a $6.2 million project.

A news release indicates the $6.2 million project, completely funded via a capital campaign separate from EAA member dues, will feature an innovative Pilot Proficiency Center and a hands-on Youth Education Center. These facilities are adjacent to the museum’s current Eagle Hangar and will allow individuals and groups to experience all of EAA’s resources on a year-round basis, officials said.

The Pilot Proficiency Center features a skill-building and training center for general aviation pilots. It combines relevant safety forums with challenging simulator training sessions that address key flight safety issues. The new facility will focus on improving pilots' overall aeronautical decision-making skills.

The Youth Education Center brings aviation-centric experiences to the EAA Aviation Museum year-round. The 15,000 square-foot Youth Education Center will provide youth, their parents, and their teachers access to interactive and project-based activities that inspire and nurture the next generation of aviators.

Project 21 is Phase One of EAA’s long-range plan for its museum, which transforms the facility into one that encompasses history, training, and education.

Ghidorzi and Associates of Wausau, Wisconsin, is the designer and general contractor for the project.

Completion of construction is expected by May 2022, with a grand opening scheduled for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 in July of that year.