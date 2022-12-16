Just Leave It Beef and Wine: recipe
Looking for a healthy meal to warm you up? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a beef pasta dish.
Ingredients
- 3 pounds chuck roast or stew meat - cut in 2-inch cubes
- 1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
- 1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup
- 1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup dry red wine (or even more)
- 1 packet (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup water
Instructions
Mix all ingredients together.
Bake covered in a large casserole in a preheated 300 degree oven for 4 to 5 hours until beef is super tender.
Serve over warm noodles or mashed potatoes.
You can also make this in a slow cooker.
Cook on low for 8 hours or until beef is fall apart tender. If gravy is a bit thick, add a bit more water or wine.