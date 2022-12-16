Just Leave It Beef and Wine: recipe

Looking for a healthy meal to warm you up? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a beef pasta dish.

Ingredients

3 pounds chuck roast or stew meat - cut in 2-inch cubes

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of mushroom soup

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup

1 can (10.75 ounces) cream of chicken soup

1 cup dry red wine (or even more)

1 packet (1 ounce) dry onion soup mix

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup water

Instructions

Mix all ingredients together.

Bake covered in a large casserole in a preheated 300 degree oven for 4 to 5 hours until beef is super tender.

Serve over warm noodles or mashed potatoes.

You can also make this in a slow cooker.

Cook on low for 8 hours or until beef is fall apart tender. If gravy is a bit thick, add a bit more water or wine.