'Just be kind:' President Trump, Joe Biden campaign signs, flags vandalized in Waukesha County

Two Waukesha County men from different sides of the political aisle are sharing similar messages after experiences where, they believe, someone tried to silence them -- on their own property.

Anthony DeFrancisco said it didn't take long before realizing someone had been in his front yard in Muskego. He said more than a dozen Trump 2020 yard signs were taken. After replacing them, he said it happened again.

"You vote for who you want to, that's why we live in America. I believe Trump is going to do it, and other people believe Biden is going to do it. I won't go into someone else's property and steal their signs," DeFrancisco said.

DeFrancisco and some friends decided to put them somewhere they can't be reached -- at the top of two telephone poles.

"Well let's see them try to get this one," DeFrancisco said.

Trump-Pence campaign signs at the top of two telephone poles in Muskego

In Waukesha on Highway 59, Robert Thelen knows the feeling well, too. On Sunday night, his niece noticed something wasn't right.

"I felt targeted," Thelen said. "I can't believe this."

Along their driveway, an American flag, a pride flag, and a Biden 2020 poster, Thelen said, were torched.

"We have no intention of taking them down, we have no intention of being intimidated, we have a right to be who were are," Thelen's father, Michael Neuberger said.

Joe Biden campaign sign, American flag and pride flag in Waukesha

With support from his father and the community, Thelen replaced the flags and the poster.

"With all the support on Facebook and from all the friends, I feel there is hope," Thelen said.

As the November election nears, Thelen has one simple message to share — regardless of political party: "Be kind. Just be kind."

Thelen and his father say they reported the incident to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, who properly disposed of the American flag and had it replaced courtesy of the Oconomowoc VFW.

A Republican representative in Waukesha, Scott Allen, heard what happened to the Thelens and went to their home to offer his regret for the situation.

In the meantime, DeFrancisco told FOX6 News that he reported the stolen yard signs to the Muskego Police Department.